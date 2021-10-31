PM Modi Urges WHO To Approve Indian Vaccines Soon, Backs 15% Corporate Tax At G20 Summit

Addressing the 16th G20 Summit in Rome, PM Modi on Saturday, touted India's role as the 'pharmacy of the world' in fighting COVID-19 and implementing 'One Earth-One Health'. At the Global Economy and Global Health Session, PM Modi highlighted the importance of India's recent feat of crossing 1 billion jabs - making 1/6th of humanity immune to COVID-19. PM Modi is on a two-day trip to Italy to attend the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31.

PM Modi: 'WHO must approve Indian vaccines soon'

"To fight the Corona global epidemic, we have put the vision of One Earth- One Health in front of the world. To deal with any such crisis in the future, this vision can become a huge force in the world. Playing the role of Pharmacy of the World, India delivered medicines to more than 150 countries. In a very short time, we have administered over one billion vaccine doses in India. By controlling the infection in one-sixth of the world's population, India has reduced the possibility of further mutations in the virus, making the world safer," said PM Modi.

Today’s proceedings at the @g20org were extensive and productive. I took part in the various sessions, participated in bilateral meetings and also met several leaders on the sidelines of the summit deliberations. It is important nations work together to further global good. pic.twitter.com/Ww2bkEjpyR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

Talking about global disruptions due to COVID-19, he touted India's role as a manufacturing hub and the world's trusted partner. Urging WHO to recognise Indian vaccines at the earliest, he promised that India will produce 5 billion doses for the world next year. He also backed the 15% corporate tax backed by most G-20 leaders, aiming to implement the rules in 2023.

"This epidemic has alerted the whole world to the need for a reliable supply chain. In this situation, India has emerged as a reliable manufacturing hub. For this, India has given new impetus to bold economic reforms. I invite the G-20 countries to make India their trusted partner in their economic recovery and supply chain diversification. I am happy when leaders like you, during meetings, praise how India has played the role of a Trusted Partner. And this happened because India, without wasting time, made unprecedented reforms related to work-from-anywhere," he added.

He said, "India has always been serious about its global obligations. Today, on this G-20 platform, I want to tell you all that India is preparing to produce more than 5 billion vaccine doses for the world next year. This commitment of India will go a long way in preventing the global transmission of Corona. Therefore, it is imperative that Indian vaccines be recognized by the WHO as soon as possible.