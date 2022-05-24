PM Modi, US President Discuss Bolstering Defence Partnerships Under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Meeting on the sidelines of the QUAD Summit in Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed strengthening defence partnerships under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with India inviting American companies to manufacture in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, "The question of India-US defence partnership did come up in a discussion between PM Modi and President Biden and the focus of the discussion was on defence manufacturing by the American companies in India under the framework of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'."

Advancing 🇮🇳🇺🇸 Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership



Warm & wide-ranging talks held between PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden on bilateral, regional & global matters.



Leaders noted with satisfaction the frequency of bilateral dialogues and engagements across levels. pic.twitter.com/FPs6RDGo5G — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 24, 2022

PM Modi invites American defence companies to manufacture in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to American defence companies to set up manufacturing units in India.

"PM Modi extended a warm and strong invite to the US industry to come to India and participate in co-development, co-design, and co-manufacturing under 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The focus was on defence manufacturing in India," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Rajnath Singh meets US defence giants

It's pertinent to mention here that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his recent visit to the USA in April 2022, met the heads of Raytheon Technologies and Boeing. He urged them to shift to 'Make in India' to 'Make for the world' by taking advantage of the policy initiatives announced by the Indian government. While Boeing has been one of India's strongest partners in the civil aviation sector with relations spanning more than eight decades, Raytheon technologies is already contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative. The company operates its design, capability, and engineering centres in India. The company apart from running many STEM education programmes also operates a training centre under the 'Skill India' initiative.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh met with the U.S. aerospace & defence majors Boeing and Raytheon after reaching Washington DC.



He exhorted the companies to take advantage of policy initiatives in India to steadily march from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’. pic.twitter.com/YPhp5Hx7zx — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) April 11, 2022

Under the India US 2+2 dialogue too, defence cooperation remained a highlight under which both sides discussed on boosting the bilateral cooperation, especially in areas such as defence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We've decided to review the processes and procurements for the speedy decisions and project implementation in defence trade and technology initiatives. I've also invited American companies for defence, aerospace and make for India world program. We conduct a co-development and co-production course with US companies and have requested US defence companies to invest more in the UP & Tamil Nadu defence industrial corridors."

(Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter)