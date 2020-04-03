From Sachin To Sindhu, WATCH PM Modi's Covid Videoconference With Top Indian Sportspersons

As India entered the 10th day of the 21-day lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with 40 top sportspersons from various sports via video conferencing, amid the COVID-19 situation in the country. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present in the meeting.

Here are some of the prominent names who were a part of the meeting; the rest can be ascertained in the video above:

Sachin Tendulkar (Cricket) Hima Das (Athletics) PV Sindhu (Badminton) Yuvraj Singh (Cricket) Ajay Thakur (Kabaddi) Gagan Narang (Shooting) Abhishek Verma (Shooting) Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting) Sharad Kumar (Para-Athletics)

BCCI chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly also participated in the meeting from his Kolkata residence. This comes amid most sporting events being cancelled or postponed worldwide, from Euro 2020 to Wimbledon, and from IPL (though not indefinitely) to even the Olympics.

'I need your 9 minutes at 9 PM'

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation, putting forth his April 5 '9 pm - 9 minutes' appeal to express unity as India's battle with COVID-19 intensifies.

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of Coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," PM Modi said.

PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting with CMs

PM on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Ministers, through video conferencing, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, PM Modi accepted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion that religious leaders should be asked to refrain from holding large gatherings. The Prime Minister accepted Thackeray's suggestion and asked all CMs to speak to religious leaders from their respective states and ask them to tell the community members about the need for social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, the Maharashtra CMO said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)