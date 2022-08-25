PM Modi Virtually Addresses Smart India Hackathon Finalists; Highlights Of Grand Finale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the participants of the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 via video conferencing and also interacted with the participants of the tournament. A total of 25 teams with 178 participants took part in the two-day-long SIH 2022. During the interaction, PM Modi discussed their product application. While addressing the event, the Prime Minister lauded the participants of the Smart India Hackathon who came up with solutions to the pressing problems of society, organisation, and government, which aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving, and out-of-the-box thinking among students.

PM Modi addresses Smart India Hackathon finalists

Addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022. It offers a glimpse of India's Yuva Shakti. https://t.co/7TcixPgoqD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2022

Highlights of Smart India Hackathon 2022

While addressing the Smart India Hackathon finalists, PM Modi stated that the country needs to promote and respect new ideas and original thinking. Also, the nation needs to adopt research and innovation as a way of living rather than a way of working. PM Modi further stated that the government is also working to promote innovation, research, and institutional thinking. Also, the New Education Policy 2020, will have a strong foundation built on innovation, he added.

During his address, PM Modi stated that the innovative mindset of all the participants will take India to the top within the next 25 years. "By the end of this decade, India will have a 6G network connection and the Government of India is working towards achieving this goal," said PM Modi while addressing the Smart India Hackathon 2022.

The number of patents in the last eight years has gone up by seven times and the count of unicorns has gone beyond 100, the Prime Minister said. Smart India Hackathon has become an excellent example of public participation, and the young innovators are the flag-bearers of the "Jai Anusandhan" call made by him on Independence Day, he said.

What is the Smart India Hackathon 2022?

The Smart India Hackathon is conducted by the Union Ministry of Education every year. The programme was first started in the year 2017. It is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry's Innovation Cell. This programme aims to provide students with a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries, and other organisations. The winners of each problem statement get awarded a prize amount of Rs 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 are awarded to the winners.

Image: Twitter/@Narendramodi