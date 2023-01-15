PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Vande Bharat Express From Secunderabad To Vishakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Vishakhapatnam and said “Glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy.”

“It is also the ArmyDay today. Every Indian is proud of the Army. Indian Army's contribution towards the security of the nation & its borders, its valour is unparalleled,” PM Modi added.

8th Vande Bharat Express

The 8th Vande Bharat Express would run in about eight hours between Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Secunderabad in Telangana. The train is planned to make intermediate stops in Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry.

One of the many safety features of Vande Bharat Express trains is the Kavach technology. Kavach technology will assist in lowering rail track accidents including train crashes. On these trains, the Executive Coaches additionally include chairs that can rotate 180 degrees, and all classes have reclining seats.

Automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment, and plush seating are just a few of the amenities the Vande Bharat Express train offers.

Minister of Railways Aswini Vaishnav in its statement had said that "the indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is euipped with stat-of-the-art passenger amenities and would provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel expereince."