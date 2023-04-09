Last Updated:

PM Modi Visits Cathedral Church In New Delhi For Easter Celebration | WATCH

PM Narendra Modi, on Sunday, was welcomed for the Easter celebration with a bouquet of flowers. The priests also gifted him a statue of Jesus.

General News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan

Image: Republic


PM Narendra Modi, on Sunday, visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in New Delhi. PM Modi paid his visit to greet the Christian community on the occasion of Easter which is being celebrated all across the world. Easter is celebrated to commemorate the day when Jesus Christ was resurrected and came back to life. 

In the visuals from the church, the priests of the Church welcomed PM Modi for the Easter celebration with a bouquet of flowers and also gifted him a statue of Jesus. Speaking to Republic, one of the priests said, "I am very happy because I think a Prime Minister stepped inside this Church for the first time in history. He came here only to participate in the prayers, our children sang hymns and he lighted candles at the Jesus statue. He sat there till the hymns were complete, then we gifted him a Jesus memento and then he planted a tree here." The priest also said that the PM advised him to apply drip irrigation method to take care of the plant and save water. "I did not know that before," the priest said. 

READ | This has inspired every Indian: PM Modi speaks on Prez Murmu taking sortie on Su-30 fighter jet
READ | Moment of pride: PM Modi says Indian tiger family is growing
READ | Guneet Monga reacts as PM Modi meets The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman, Bellie
READ | 'Are you now trying to steal Nandini from us?,' Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi amid Amul row
First Published:
COMMENT