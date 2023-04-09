PM Modi Visits Cathedral Church In New Delhi For Easter Celebration | WATCH

PM Narendra Modi, on Sunday, visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in New Delhi. PM Modi paid his visit to greet the Christian community on the occasion of Easter which is being celebrated all across the world. Easter is celebrated to commemorate the day when Jesus Christ was resurrected and came back to life.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RCq9EqslfV April 9, 2023

In the visuals from the church, the priests of the Church welcomed PM Modi for the Easter celebration with a bouquet of flowers and also gifted him a statue of Jesus. Speaking to Republic, one of the priests said, "I am very happy because I think a Prime Minister stepped inside this Church for the first time in history. He came here only to participate in the prayers, our children sang hymns and he lighted candles at the Jesus statue. He sat there till the hymns were complete, then we gifted him a Jesus memento and then he planted a tree here." The priest also said that the PM advised him to apply drip irrigation method to take care of the plant and save water. "I did not know that before," the priest said.