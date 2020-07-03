PM Modi Visits Injured Jawans At Leh Army Hospital; Says 'world Is Analysing Their Feat'

After addressing the Indian troops at Nimu base in Ladakh, PM Modi on Friday, visited the jawans who were injured in the Galwan clashes, admitted to the Army hospital. He saluted their sacrifice and said that all 130 crore Indians were inspired by their valour. Moreover, he added the entire world was analysing their feat and saluted the jawans' mothers too.

PM Modi visits injured jawans

"My 130 crore citizens are proud of your valour and your bravery inspires us for a very long time. In the current situation in the world, there is discussion of the feats of India's brave soldiers. The world is analysing your valour, the heights of your sacrifice, the extent of your dedication," he said.

Rahul Gandhi responds 'Someone is lying' about Ladakh after PM Modi's speech to troops

He added, "I have come here to only salute you. By seeing you, I gain inspiration to make India self-reliant and remember that 'India has never bowed to any nation, nor will it do so'. I am able to say such words due to valiant soldiers like you. I bow to you and the brave mothers who bore such warriors and gave them to protect the nation. Any praise of such brave mothers is less. I hope you all a speedy recovery and hope you rejoin duty soon."

Leh: Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met soldiers who were injured in #GalwanValleyClash of June 15 and delivered a message to them. pic.twitter.com/bCq78RgyBz — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Japan backs India on LAC situation; slams China's 'unilateral attempt against status quo'

PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh

In a sudden visit to the Indian Army's Nimu base in Ladakh, PM Modi accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the Eastern Ladakh area on Friday. The Prime Minister interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu - located at 11,000 feet, surrounded by the Zanskar range in Leh. In his speech, PM Modi lauded the Indian Armed forces' dedication likening it to the firm surrounding mountains in Ladakh. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash, reaffirming that the world was uniting against vistaarvaad (Expansionism) while promoting vikasvaad (Developmental growth).