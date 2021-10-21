PM Modi Visits RML Hospital In Delhi As India Celebrates 100 Crore Vaccination Milestone

Quick links:
The Pattadakal temples monument in Bagalkot, Karnataka was seen lit up as a celebration to mark India administering over 100 crore vaccines.
The Pattadakal monument lit up in tricolour to represent India's success and milestone for the vaccination drive.
The monument with the tricolour lights was seen glowing at night with the celebration of India's vaccination drive progress.
Stunning visuals and light shows were on display as the walls of the temple shone with bright colours all around its premises.
The top of the monument had orange light representing the top colour of the tri-colour Indian flag.
The monument was seen lit up as India celebrated the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations.
With the celebration of India's vaccination campaign success, the monument with the tricolour lights was seen illuminating at night.
The Prime Minister at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital post India's milestone achievement for the vaccination drive.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked health workers and the staff at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.