PM Modi Visits RML Hospital In Delhi As India Celebrates 100 Crore Vaccination Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid a visit to Delhi’s Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to congratulate health workers.

Piyushi Sharma
India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
1/16
IMAGE: Republic World

The Pattadakal temples monument in Bagalkot, Karnataka was seen lit up as a celebration to mark India administering over 100 crore vaccines. 

India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
2/16
IMAGE: Republic World

The Pattadakal monument lit up in tricolour to represent India's success and milestone for the vaccination drive. 

India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
3/16
IMAGE: Republic World

The monument with the tricolour lights was seen glowing at night with the celebration of India's vaccination drive progress. 

India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
4/16
IMAGE: Republic World

Stunning visuals and light shows were on display as the walls of the temple shone with bright colours all around its premises.

India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
5/16
IMAGE: Republic World

Pattadakal in Bagalkot illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag.

India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
6/16
IMAGE: Republic World

The top of the monument had orange light representing the top colour of the tri-colour Indian flag. 

India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
7/16
IMAGE: Republic World

The monument was seen lit up as India celebrated the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations. 

India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
8/16
IMAGE: Republic World

The monument was seen lit up from all sides in the colours of the national flag. 

India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
9/16
IMAGE: Republic World

The lower part of the monument had green light representing thr bottom part of the tricolour. 

India COVID-19 vaccination milestone
10/16
IMAGE: Republic World

With the celebration of India's vaccination campaign success, the monument with the tricolour lights was seen illuminating at night.

PM Modi at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
11/16
IMAGE: Twitter - Narendra Modi

PM Modi visited a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

PM Modi at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
12/16
IMAGE: Twitter - MyGovIndIMAGE: Twitter - Narendia

The Prime Minister at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital post India's milestone achievement for the vaccination drive. 

PM Modi at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
13/16
IMAGE: Twitter - Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked health workers and the staff at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. 

PM Modi at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
14/16
IMAGE: Twitter - Narendra Modi

PM Modi interacted with the hospital staff, doctors, nurses and patients. 

PM Modi at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
15/16
IMAGE: Twitter - MyGovIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with some of the patients at the hospital. 

PM Modi at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
16/16
IMAGE: Twitter - ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a thumbs up to healthcare workers at the RML Hospital in Delhi this morning after India passed the 1 crore vaccination mark.

Tags: PM Modi, RML Hospital, Covid
