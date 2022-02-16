PM Modi Visits Sant Ravidas Temple In Delhi, Participates In 'Shabad Kirtan' With Devotees

Ahead of his public rally in Pathankot on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh area and further offered prayers on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

Apart from that, PM Modi was also seen taking part in the 'Shabad Kirtan' with other devotees present at Sant Ravidas temple. He also interacted with the local people in the area at the event and further offered prayers with the devotees present on the premises.

संत रविदास जी का यह पवित्र धाम जन-जन के लिए एक प्रेरणास्थल है। मैं सौभाग्यशाली हूं कि एक सांसद के रूप में मुझे यहां के विकास कार्यों को पूरा करने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ है। https://t.co/eH29NCJSJm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister said, "On this occasion, I am reminded of some things about the holy place of Sant Ravidas Ji. In 2016 and 2019, I had the privilege of paying obeisance there and having a ‘langar’. As an MP, I had decided that no shortcoming would be allowed in the development work of this pilgrimage site."

Ahead of Sant Ravidas's birth anniversary, the prime minister on Tuesday also hailed the mystic poet saying that he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices including casteism and untouchability and further that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in its every step and scheme.

PM Modi's second rally in Punjab

Meanwhile, heading BJP's poll campaign in Punjab, PM Modi will also address a public rally in Punjab's Pathankot on Wednesday. The rally which will be his second out of the BJP's three rallies scheduled to be addressed by the Prime Minister will be held later in the day.

The Prime Minister's rally in Pathankot will be aimed to campaign for NDA candidates in the area. Notably, in view of Prime Minister Modi's visit, security measures have been also heightened in the area while the road going from Abohar to Malout will remain closed from 9 AM until 3 PM in the afternoon. An alternative route has also been provided for the same.

Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi