PM Modi Visits Sant Tukaram Temple; Pledges Rs 11,000 Cr On Two Palkhi Margs Of 350 Km

During his visit to the state of Maharashtra on Tuesday, June 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Sant Tukaram temple in Pune's Dehu and inaugurated a Shila temple. It is pertinent to mention that Sant Tukaram Maharaj was a Maharashtra-based Bhakti saint and Marathi poet who lived in the 17th century. Soon after offering prayers, PM Modi promised that his government will spend Rs 11,000 crore on two Palkhi Margs of 350 km. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the same in November 2021.

While addressing the public gathering in Dehu, PM Narendra Modi said, "A few months back, I got the opportunity to lay the foundation stone at Palkhi Marg to turn 2 National Highways into 4-lane. The construction of Shri Sant Gyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be done in 5 phases and that of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in 3 phases. In all these phases, over 350 km long highways will be built at the cost of more than Rs 11,000 Crores. With all these efforts, the development of the area will pick up the pace."

'India is eternal because it is the land of saints': PM Modi

"Today, the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. We are proud of being one of the most ancient, living civilisations. Credit goes to the 'sant parampara' of India, and the saints and sages of the country. India is eternal because it is the land of saints. One or the other great soul does appear in every era to show the path to the country and society. Today we're celebrating Sant Kabir Das Jayanti. It's also the 725th year of the samadhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj, Sant Sopandeo and Adishakti Muktabai," PM Modi added.

Highlighting the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas,' the Prime Minister further added, "Saints taught us that discriminating between human beings is the biggest sin, and therefore, my government is running on the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.."

"To strengthen our national unity, it is our responsibility to keep our ancient identity and traditions alive. Therefore, today when modern technology and infrastructure are becoming synonymous with India's development, we are making sure that both development and heritage move forward together," he added.

Who was Sant Tukaram Maharaj?

Sant Tukaram Maharaj was a Maharashtra-based Bhakti saint and Marathi poet who lived in the 17th century. Tukaram is primarily known for his Abhyangas (devotional poetry) and kirtans (community-oriented worship with spiritual singing). His work is central to the Warkari sect spread across Maharashtra and is also credited for starting the Wari pilgrimage. His message of casteless society and his rejection of rituals sparked a social revolution.