PM Modi Visits Statue Of Unity; Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Vallabhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, on Saturday paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel at the Statue of Unity near Kevadia on his birth anniversary. This day is also observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across the country.

On the occasion, a parade, named Ekta Diwas Parade, by Central Armed Police Forces and the Gujarat police was also organised in PM Modi's presence.

PM Modi on his final day of the Gujarat visit is slated to inaugurate various projects. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate a seaplane service connecting the 'Statue of Unity' with the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

PM's schedule for the day

11 am: PM Modi will address the probationers of Indian Civil Services at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, through a video conference from Kevadia.

11:45 am: PM will inaugurate Water Aerodrome (Kevadia)following which he will also inaugurate Seaplane Service which will ply from Kevadia to Sabarmati Riverfront.

1:00 pm The Prime Minister will inaugurate Water Aerodrome (Sabarmati Riverfront).

PM's first day in Gujarat

The Prime Minister inaugurated Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children's Nutrition Park and Sardar Patel Zoological Park/ Jungle Safari. PM Modi first inaugurated Arogya Van (`health forest'), spread over 17 acres with a wide range of medicinal plants. The sprawling garden, which boasts of five lakh plants of 380 species, also highlights the importance of Yoga, Ayurveda and meditation, an official release said.

He then inaugurated Ekta Mall, a unique store near the Statue of Unity where tourists can buy handloom and handicraft products from various states. The two-storey air-conditioned complex is spread over 35,000 square feet and houses 20 emporia, said the government release.

PM Modi, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, visited several emporia. The PM next inaugurated a Children's Nutrition Park, dubbed as the world's first such technology-driven theme park developed over 35,000 square meters. Its primary objective is to make children understand the importance of nutritious food, officials said.

