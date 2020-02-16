PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Offers His Prayers At Jangamwadi Mutt

On Sunday, PM Modi was seen offering his prayers to the Jangamwadi Mutt in Varanasi, which is home to a million miniature shivalingas. Prime Minister Modi is on his first visit to Varanashi this year where he is all set to lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

PM Modi will also participate in the Closing Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. He will also release the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and finally a mobile application of the Granth. A 63-feet tall 'pancha loha' statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya will be unveiled at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre, which the PM is set to dedicate to the nation.

Developmental projects to be flagged-off

PM Modi will also inaugurate over 30 other projects in Varanasi, which will include a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU. He will also flag-off a Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, which will be the first overnight journey private train in the country.

