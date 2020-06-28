'The World Has Seen India's Strength And Commitment To Peace,' PM Modi Reminds Neighbours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Sunday Mann Ki Baat address spoke about a range of issues and the country's fight in overcoming these challenges. In doing so, PM Modi also elaborated on the principles and ethos of the country with the help of Sanskrit verses.

By drawing a comparison between both wicked and gentle nature of humans, PM Modi said, "if the nature is wicked, then the knowledge will be used for arguments, money would be used to satisfy ego and power will be used to harass others."

"But a gentleman's knowledge is for enlightenment, his money to help others, and the power is used for protection and wellbeing of all. India has always used its power with this principle," he added.

PM Modi seemed to be giving a message to hostile neighbours as he spoke about India's code of conduct towards other nations. "India's oath is the protection of self-respect and sovereignty of the nation, the country's aim - Atmanirbhar Bharat', India's tradition is Trust and Friendship," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said, "the world has seen India's strength and our commitment to peace, but at the same time it also witnessed India's might and commitment to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Giving an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push, PM Modi said, that any mission is not possible without the people's participation, adding that as a citizen one should buy locally manufactured products and be 'vocal for local'. "People from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant. Being vocal about local is a great service to the nation", said PM Modi.

PM Modi saluted the valour of the brave jawans who gave their lives in the Galway valley to protect the territorial sovereignty of the nation. "Their valour will always be remembered," PM Modi said.

Anti-China sentiment in India

The entire country has been raging with the Anti-China sentiment after the hostile neighbour's aggressive encroachment tactics with the latest one being the Gawan valley standoff which led to the martyrdom of Indian soldiers. The 'Boycott Chinese products' has gathered momentum with people pledging to use indigenously manufactured products. Even prominent traders' organisations have pledged to stop dealing in Chinese products and giving way to adopting the use of local products, in turn strengthening the country economically.