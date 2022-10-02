PM Modi Voices Special Gandhi Jayanti Video, Shares How We Can Pay Tribute To Bapu; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 2, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi shared a video on Twitter and urged everyone to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi.

In the tribute video for Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said, "Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts have inspired the whole world. Whether Doctor Martin Lurther King Jr or Nelson Mandela, everyone got power from Gandhi Ji's thoughts." Adding further, he said that it is through Gandhi’s ideas that many great leaders fought long battles for their people for the right to equality and respect.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/pkU3BJHcsm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

"Bapu kept his thoughts in front of the countrymen on many subjects like farmers, villages, protection of rights of workers, cleanliness and education. This is also called Gandhi Charter," PM Modi said in the video. He lauded Mahatma Gandhi’s connection with people and said that Gandhi Ji could easily connect with people. “He made everyone feel that they are very essential for the country,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that Gandhi Ji wanted people to work for the poor and keeping that in mind, he urged everyone to purchase Khadi and handicrafts. The Prime Minister said that the buying of Khadi would benefit the poor and this would make him happy. In his tweet, he said, PM Modi said that this year's Gandhi Jayanti is "more special" as the country is marking 'Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav', referring to 75 years of India's Independence.

