Last Updated:

PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu & Others Extend Heartfelt Wishes On The Occasion Of Hindi Diwas

On Hindi Diwas, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that the Hindi language is continuously making a strong identity not only in India but ‘on the global stage’.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
PM Modi, Hindi Diwas

Image: PTI/Representative Image


On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Indian leaders including, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, other ministers and chief ministers extended their wishes hailing the Indian language's 'strong identity on the global stage'. Every year, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas to mark the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in the Republic of India in 1949. Under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi written in the Devanagari script was adopted as the official language.

Tweeting in Hindi, PM Modi said that 'people from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a capable language. It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously making a strong identity on the global stage.'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu described the Hindi language as the 'source of cultural unity of the country' and further urged citizens to 'learn Indian languages, increase linguistic harmony'.

Home Minister Amit Shah credited PM Modi for continuous commitment 'for the parallel development of Hindi and all Indian languages'. Describing the Indian language, the Home Minister said that 'it is the basic basis of our cultural consciousness and national unity as well as the ancient ‍ There is also a bridge between modernity and modern progress'. In another tweet, Shah urged 'all the countrymen to take a pledge to progressively use official language Hindi along with their mother tongue in basic works'. 

READ | Richa Chadha shares poem by Mahadevi Varma to commemorate Hindi Diwas

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi describing the language as 'a symbol of national unity in a country full of diversity, is an integral part of our identity and culture'. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Hindi is not only popular in India but all over the world. 

Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju requested citizens to pledge 'to spread awareness about the protection of Hindi language'. He also said that the development of independent thinking is not possible in any country until its residents do not think and write in their only language. All the languages spoken in India are complementary to each other.

READ | Hindi Diwas: Indore bench of MP HC passes orders in Hindi

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that Hindi has united the whole countrymen in a close thread of unity despite every state having its own language. 

Apart from Union leaders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished 'best wishes to all the countrymen and all the linguists who are contributing in the development of Hindi language'. 

(Image: PTI / Representative Image)

READ | Chitrangda Singh shares her poem on Hindi Diwas; fans shower praises
READ | Hindi Diwas 2020: 'Mirzapur' cast extends wishes to fans in their own unique way
READ | Anupam Kher celebrates Hindi Diwas; urges citizens to speak the language more often
Tags: PM Modi, Hindi Diwas, hindi day 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND