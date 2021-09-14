PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu & Others Extend Heartfelt Wishes On The Occasion Of Hindi Diwas

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Indian leaders including, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, other ministers and chief ministers extended their wishes hailing the Indian language's 'strong identity on the global stage'. Every year, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas to mark the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in the Republic of India in 1949. Under Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi written in the Devanagari script was adopted as the official language.

Tweeting in Hindi, PM Modi said that 'people from different regions have played a remarkable role in making Hindi a capable language. It is the result of all your efforts that Hindi is continuously making a strong identity on the global stage.'

आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। हिन्दी को एक सक्षम और समर्थ भाषा बनाने में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाई है। यह आप सबके प्रयासों का ही परिणाम है कि वैश्विक मंच पर हिन्दी लगातार अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu described the Hindi language as the 'source of cultural unity of the country' and further urged citizens to 'learn Indian languages, increase linguistic harmony'.

14 सितंबर 1949 को संविधान सभा ने हिंदी को राजभाषा स्वीकार किया था।#हिंदी_दिवस पर संविधान सभा के आदर्शों और सौहार्द को याद करें जिसने संविधान में हिंदी तथा भारतीय भाषाओं को सम्मान दिया। हमारी भाषाएं देश की सांस्कृतिक एकता का सूत्र रही हैं। भारतीय भाषाएं सीखें,भाषाई सौहार्द बढ़ाएं। — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 14, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah credited PM Modi for continuous commitment 'for the parallel development of Hindi and all Indian languages'. Describing the Indian language, the Home Minister said that 'it is the basic basis of our cultural consciousness and national unity as well as the ancient ‍ There is also a bridge between modernity and modern progress'. In another tweet, Shah urged 'all the countrymen to take a pledge to progressively use official language Hindi along with their mother tongue in basic works'.

हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों से आग्रह करता हूँ कि मूल कार्यों में अपनी मातृभाषा के साथ राजभाषा हिंदी का उत्तरोत्तर प्रयोग करने का संकल्प लें।



मातृभाषा व राजभाषा के समन्वय में ही भारत की प्रगति समाहित है।



आप सभी को ‘हिंदी दिवस’ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2021

भाषा मनोभाव व्यक्त करने का सबसे सशक्त माध्यम है। हिंदी हमारी सांस्कृतिक चेतना व राष्ट्रीय एकता का मूल आधार होने के साथ-साथ प्राचीन सभ्‍यता व आधुनिक प्रगति के बीच एक सेतु भी है।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में हम हिंदी व सभी भारतीय भाषाओं के समांतर विकास के लिए निरंतर कटिबद्ध है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi describing the language as 'a symbol of national unity in a country full of diversity, is an integral part of our identity and culture'.

विविधता से परिपूर्ण देश में राष्ट्रीय एकता की प्रतीक हिंदी भाषा हमारी पहचान एवं संस्कृति का अभिन्न अंग है।



आइए, राष्ट्रभाषा व विश्वभाषा के रूप में स्थापित करने हेतु हिंदी के अधिकाधिक प्रयोग का संकल्प धारण करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 14, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Hindi is not only popular in India but all over the world.

हिंदी दिवस की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हिंदी भारत ही नहीं बल्कि विश्व की सबसे अधिक लोकप्रिय भाषाओं में से एक है।



हिंदी एक भाषा के रूप में भारतवासियों के बीच सेतु का भी काम करती है। इसका प्रचार-प्रसार करना और अधिकाधिक उपयोग करना सभी हिंदीसेवियों का दायित्व बनता है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2021

Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju requested citizens to pledge 'to spread awareness about the protection of Hindi language'. He also said that the development of independent thinking is not possible in any country until its residents do not think and write in their only language. All the languages spoken in India are complementary to each other.

किसी भी देश में सवंतंत्रचिंतन का विकास तब तक संभव नहीं है जब तक उसके निवासी मात्र-भाषा में अपना चिंतन ऐवं लेखन नहीं करें। जो भी भाषाएँ भारत में बोली जाती हैं वे सभी एक दूसरे की पूरक हैं।

हिन्दी दिवस पर आइए हम सब हिन्दी भाषा के संरक्षण के प्रति जागरूकता प्रचारित करने का प्रण लें। pic.twitter.com/MNObzP1CzP — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 14, 2021

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that Hindi has united the whole countrymen in a close thread of unity despite every state having its own language.

हिन्दी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



विविधताओं से सजे संवरे भारतवर्ष के बारे में कहा जाता है कि यहाँ “कोस कोस पर बदले पानी, चार कोस पर वाणी”

यहां हर राज्य की अपनी अलग भाषा है, परंतु राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी सदियों से पूरे देशवासियों को एकता के घनिष्ठ सूत्र में पिरोने का काम कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/gk0NZuQsdS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 14, 2021

Apart from Union leaders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished 'best wishes to all the countrymen and all the linguists who are contributing in the development of Hindi language'.

हिन्दी दिवस के अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों एवं हिन्दी भाषा के विकास में अपना योगदान दे रहे सभी भाषाविदों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 14, 2021

(Image: PTI / Representative Image)