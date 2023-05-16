PM Modi Walks Down 9 Years Of 'revolutionary' Development Under His Regime

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in the Government departments and organisations under its mission 'Rozgar Mela' and lauded them for their hard work.

PM Modi remembers nine years of Lok Sabha victory

Marking the significance of May 16, the Prime Minister recalled the results of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP registered victory and formed the government as the nation was filled with enthusiasm. He added that today India is striving to become a developed India and the speed and scale at which the country is functioning is also unprecedented in the history of 75 years of independence.

Prime Minister Modi said, "9-years-ago today, on 16 May, the results of the Lok Sabha elections came. Then the whole country was filled with enthusiasm, enthusiasm, and faith. India, which is marching ahead with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, is striving to become a developed India today".

#LIVE | PM Modi speaks about the 9-year anniversary of the 2014 Lok Sabha results, says 'We follow the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' to make India a developed nation.'#PMModi #RozgarMela https://t.co/X38gVLomE1 pic.twitter.com/u6OxqFmGAU — Republic (@republic) May 16, 2023

PM Modi further said that the last 9 years of the BJP-led Central government's efforts towards prioritising employment opportunities for the youths in every sector. "Today more than 70 thousand youths are getting appointment letters for government jobs in various departments of the Government of India. All of you have achieved this success through hard work," he said.

He asserted that the Centre has also emphasised making the government recruitment process faster, more transparent, and fair.

Revolutionary work done under PM's regime in the last 9 years:-