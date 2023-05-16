PM Modi Walks Down 9 Years Of 'revolutionary' Development Under His Regime

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in the Government departments and organisations under its mission 'Rozgar Mela' and lauded them for their hard work.
PM Modi remembers nine years of Lok Sabha victory
Marking the significance of May 16, the Prime Minister recalled the results of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP registered victory and formed the government as the nation was filled with enthusiasm. He added that today India is striving to become a developed India and the speed and scale at which the country is functioning is also unprecedented in the history of 75 years of independence.
Prime Minister Modi said, "9-years-ago today, on 16 May, the results of the Lok Sabha elections came. Then the whole country was filled with enthusiasm, enthusiasm, and faith. India, which is marching ahead with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, is striving to become a developed India today".
PM Modi further said that the last 9 years of the BJP-led Central government's efforts towards prioritising employment opportunities for the youths in every sector. "Today more than 70 thousand youths are getting appointment letters for government jobs in various departments of the Government of India. All of you have achieved this success through hard work," he said.
He asserted that the Centre has also emphasised making the government recruitment process faster, more transparent, and fair.
Revolutionary work done under PM's regime in the last 9 years:-
- There has been a great focus towards boosting employment opportunities in the country. Be it building modern infrastructure or rural development, every plan and policy of the Government acts as a door to generating employment for the youth".
- Today the entire process from applying to getting the results has become online and is sufficient to self-attest the documents.
- Interviews for recruitment to Group C and Group D posts are also over. Corruption and nepotism have ended with all these efforts.
- The government has expended an amount worth around Rs. 34 lakh crore as Capital Expenditure for the basic amenities of people's lives.
- In the latest budget only, an amount worth Rs. 10 lakh crore has been earmarked for Capital Expenditure.
- 4 crore pucca houses that have been built for the poor in the last 9 years have also created many new employment opportunities.
- Five lakh common service centres opened in every village have become a major source of employment today. The youth are being made village-level entrepreneurs.
- The Nature of the Job has also changed very fast in the last 9 years. In these changing circumstances, new sectors have emerged for the youth.
- The Central Government is continuously supporting these new sectors as well. In these 9 years, the country has witnessed a new revolution in start-up culture as there were around 100 Startups in the country whereas the number stands at around 1 lakh, today.
- Both the Foreign Direct Investments in the country as well as the record exports from the country are generating employment opportunities.
- Under the PLI scheme, the central government is providing assistance of about Rs 2 lakh crore for manufacturing. Apart from making India the manufacturing hub of the world, this amount will also help in employing lakhs of youth.
- City Gas Distribution System has reached over 600 cities from being present in only 60 cities, earlier.
- An amount worth around Rs. 23 lakh crore has been disbursed under MUDRA Yojana..it has boosted entrepreneurship & employment in an unprecedented manner.
- We have seen the Cab Aggregators becoming Life Lines and experienced well the novel system of Online Deliveries.
- The Drone Sector has attained new heights..