PM Modi Walks Hand-in-hand With Yediyurappa At Shivamogga Airport Inauguration: WATCH

"Even after reaching the heights of success, (he has shown) how there should be humility in one's behaviour," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he addressed the inauguration of the Shivamogga Airport on Monday, February 27. He was referring to former Karnataka Chief Minister and seasoned BJP politician BS Yediyurappa, who was present at the occasion.

Prior to the program, the Prime Minister sent a strong message as he walked hand-in-hand with Yediyurappa, a simple gesture that underscored all is well in the Karnataka BJP. The former CM, who is also celebrating his 80th birthday today, was seen smiling as the two were escorted to the venue of the inauguration.

"BS Yediyurappa and his life has always been inspiring for people like us and even for generations to come," said PM Narendra Modi at the event. "Today is special for one more reason. It's the birthday of Karnataka's popular leader BS Yediyurappa. I pray for his long life. He dedicated his life to the poor and farmers' welfare. His speech in the Karnataka Assembly last week is an inspiration for everyone leading a public life," he added.

'Will work for BJP till last breath': Yediyurappa

Retiring from electoral politics, Yediyurappa has asserted that he 'will work for BJP till his last breath'. In his farewell speech in the Karnataka assembly last week, the leader cleared that while he had decided to not contest the polls, he was unlikely to hang his political boots anytime soon.

“I will travel the entire state and bring the BJP back to power and will not have a day or moment for myself during this time,” Yediyurappa said Friday.

'As a worker of BJP, I found this speech very inspiring', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said as he lauded his assembly addresses on Twitter.

Heat ahead of 2023 Karnataka Elections

Last month, rumours were rife over Yediyurappa's absence during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnataka. Sources had also claimed that BJP president JP Nadda had to intervene to ensure his presence at a convention in Koppal. This triggered speculation that there were attempts to ‘sideline’ Yediyurappa. But where did the rumours of infighting stem?

BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019. While the party managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly, Yediyurappa faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. He had to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after many Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

A section of the leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference from the Yediyurappa family in the government. Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who served as a Minister of State for Textiles and Railways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government at the Centre from 2002 to 2004, publicly expressed his desire to be the next Chief Minister.

Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital shortly after. Subsequently, the BJP leader resigned but stressed that the move was made of his volition and on any instruction from the high command as perceived. Thereafter, Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the Chief Minister on July 28. Interestingly, Yatnal predicted the ouster of BS Yediyurappa long before he stepped down as the CM.

So who is the upcoming face of Karnataka BJP? Yediyurappa answers

The veteran leader spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, February 26, ahead of the Karnataka state assembly elections. Here he mentioned a range of factors that are going to become a change-maker for the BJP in the upcoming polls.

While commenting on the future of the BJP party in Karnataka and the upcoming face of the state, the BJP leader said, "There are so many leaders of BJP in Karnataka. But at first, we will have to work day and night to win the polls. After the elections, the senior leadership will decide on the next CM candidate. It's a national party, so national leaders will take the decision."

He also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 'X-factor' in the assembly polls.