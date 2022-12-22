PM Modi Warns Against Complacency Over COVID; Urges Use Of Masks, To Get Precaution Dose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned against being complacent amid the looming threat of potential pandemic wave due to the new BF.7 variant of the coronavirus. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting on COVID-19 where he was briefed on the preparedness across the country. According to an official release by the Prime Minister's office, he took stock of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and their public health implications on the country.

PM Modi's advice to the masses

Apart from advising to stay vigil, PM Modi urged the public to wear face masks in public places, especially considering the holiday celebrations, and advised to administer precaution dose to the vulnerable and elderly groups. He also directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports. In addition to this, he stressed the need for a solid COVID infrastructure with a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. He further advised the states to ensure operational readiness of hospitals, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and staff.

PM @narendramodi chairs high-level meeting to review status and preparedness of public health response to #COVID19



PM emphasizes the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing

Officials across the states and Union Territories were also directed to ramp up testing and genomic sequencing efforts. The Centre has asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for Genome Sequencing on a daily basis for a timely detection of new variants. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi was informed that that there is adequate availability of medicines, vaccines and hospital beds following which he directed to regularly monitor availability and prices of essential medicines.

Further highlighting the globally appreciated work of the frontline healthcare workers, PM Modi requested and encouraged them to continue working in the same selfless and dedicated manner. As of December 22, four cases of the new Omicron BF.7 were confirmed, however, none of them had any serious effect on the patients. Three of those cases were reported from Gujarat whereas one was detected in Odisha.