PM Modi Warns Citizens Against Complacency In Fight Against COVID-19 Ahead Of Festivals

Addressing the people of India on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens not to let their guard down in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging that India had completed a long journey from the Janata Curfew to the Unlock phase, he stressed that the virus remained a potent threat. The PM mentioned that India fared way better than countries such as the US and the UK, recording only 5500 COVID-19 patients and 83 fatalities per 10 lakh people.

Moreover, PM Modi noted that there were more than 90 lakh beds for novel coronavirus patients, 12,000 quarantine centres and nearly 2000 labs.

Highlighting that India will cross the 10 crore testing mark soon, he maintained that increased testing was India's best weapon to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Revealing that some vaccines were in an advanced stage, the PM assured that the government was preparing a roadmap to ensure vaccination for all Indians at the earliest.

Wishing people on the eve of festivals such as Navratri, Dasara, Chhath Puja, Diwali and Eid, he urged people to observe social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a mask.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 75,97,063 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 67,33,328 patients have recovered while 1,15,197 deaths have been reported. There are 7,48,538 active cases in the country. With 69,720 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has soared to 88.63%. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months.

78% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Odisha account for 75% of the 46,790 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, nearly 81% of the 587 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that India has the largest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world. He added that the country stands second in the number of tests conducted in any country. Bhushan said that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal account for 64% of the country's total active cases. According to him, India has recorded 310 cases per million in the last seven days, which is among the lowest globally.

