PM Modi In Delhi: 'Have Given 40 Lakh Poor & Middle Class People Their Right To Home'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kick-started the BJP campaign ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi. Addressing a huge rally at Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi took a jibe at the State government over unauthorised colonies in the national capital. PM Modi mentioned how Pradhan Mantri Uday Yojna was helpful for the development of unauthorised colonies. PM Modi also accused the state government of allotting over 2,000 bungalows to their near and dear ones.

During his speech at the rally, PM Modi said, "I am satisfied that I and the BJP have got a great opportunity to bring a new dawn in the lives of over 40 lakh people of Delhi. You got complete rights over your home, your land, the biggest capital of your life, congratulations to all of you for this. When elections came, the dates were extended, the wheels of the bulldozers stopped for some time, but the problem remained there. These people have never shown honesty and intent to free you from this worry and permanent solution to this problem."

"Millions of people in Delhi have had to bear frauds, cheats, and fake political promises over several decades in the post-independence era. The problem stood as it was for decades. The past Governments never showed the honesty or desire to solve these problems of the people of the Capital," PM said.

'You are my VIPs'

Attacking rivals for not doing enough for unauthorised colonies, Modi said, "Considering the pace of the people of the opposition, we said that it will not work and I will not let it go. So we took up this work in March this year. In the last session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the bill related to the colonies of Delhi has been passed. Allowing the problems to persist is neither our tradition nor our political style of functioning. You must ask the people who you entrusted to authorize your colonies, what were they doing? These people gave over 2000 bungalows to their near and dear ones in the most luxurious and most expensive areas of Delhi. With the help of technology, the work of marking the boundary of more than 1700 colonies of Delhi has been completed in such a short time. Not only this, maps of more than 1200 colonies have also been put on the portal."

"Earlier, those who were running the government gave complete relief to the people living in these bungalows but did not do anything to regularize your houses and while I was doing it, they did not leave any chance of stopping me. On one hand, we have evacuated more than 2000 bungalows in Delhi from VIP people and have given more than 40 lakh poor and middle class their right to a home. His VIPs congratulate him, my VIPs are you people," he added.

Pradhan Mantri Uday Yojna

The PM UDAY Yojana will be initiated by the Government of Delhi, the capital of India to legalise all the illegal colonies of Delhi. The PM UDAY Yojana will thus help in the development of the lanes plus slums areas that are existing in Delhi today. Through the scheme, all the people will be allowed to have a legal share in their houses. The people who are living at a particular place without any official paper will be given full prove documents.

