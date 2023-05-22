'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chant Reverberates As Indian Diaspora In Australia Welcomes PM Modi

People from the Indian diaspora enthusiastically welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visited Sydney, Australia on Monday. People who were waiting for him to land showed their excitement upon his arrival by chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

PM Modi arrived in Sydney for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and would also be attending a community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programmes over the next two days."

PM Modi in Australia from May 22-24

PM Modi will be in Australia from May 22 to 24 as a guest of the Australian Government. After PM Modi landed in the country, Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement, “I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year.”

He added, "Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision."

Prime Minister Modi also said that he was looking forward to meeting his counterpart Albanese on May 24. In a statement, the Australian government said that PM Modi will attend a community event in Sydney to address the diverse Indian diaspora, "a core part of our multicultural community."

Indians in Australia

As per the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, 619,164 people in Australia declared themselves to be of ethnic Indian ancestry. This makes up for 2.8% of the Australian population. Among those, 592,000 were born in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last visited Australia in 2014.