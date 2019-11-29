PM Modi Welcomes Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Upholds 'neighborhood First'

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and the pair addressed a joint briefing. PM Modi extended greetings to the President and congratulated him for winning the recently held elections in the country. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar had recently met the newly sworn-in President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, where he had invited the latter to travel to India on November 29 on the extended invitation of PM Modi. Accepting the PM's invitation, the Lankan President arrived in India along with his delegation.

'Its an honor for us that the Lankan President chose India as his first foreign visit and decided to visit India only 2 weeks after getting elected a taking charge of office. Him choosing India as his first foreign trip shows the dynamics and strength between the two countries and how the two nations give importance to this relationship,' PM Modi said.

PM Modi went on to speak about how he takes his 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Saagar Doctrine' seriously and how India gives importance to the relationship with Sri Lanka because of this. PM Modi spoke about how this helps the two countries be aware of each other's emotions in terms of security concerns. Condemning the Easter attacks that took place in Sri Lanka on April 21, PM Modi extended his support saying that he stands strongly by Sri Lanka against terrorism and has already had a talk with the new President over the same.

Developmental Aid to Sri Lanka

PM Modi spoke about how India is always eager to help out its neighboring countries. Taking this forward he announced that India has contributed a 400 million dollar line of credit for infrastructure and development in Sri Lanka. According to the PM this will not only help Sri Lanka's financial situation but also increase cooperation between the two countries. He then spoke about how the Indian Housing project has also built 46,000 houses in Sri Lanka and how another 14,000 are on the way. PM Modi also addressed some projects that were still in talks like a solar project, a 100 million dollar credit line as well as 20 community and people projects for social welfare.

Who is the new Lankan President?

70-year-old Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the second member of the Rajapaksa family to become the president of Sri Lanka. His older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa served as President from 2005 to 2015. Rajapaksa is credited with helping end the island nation's long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during his tenure as the Defence Secretary. In 2006, he survived an assassination attempt carried out by the LTTE with minor injuries. The newly elected President defeated United National Party (UNP) candidate Sajith Premadasa by more than 13 lakh votes in the recently held presidential elections as per the country's election commission.

