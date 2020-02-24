WATCH: PM Modi Welcomes US First Lady Melania Trump, Shares Her "Be Best" Message

Welcoming the United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Ivanka Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has said that it is an honour for the country to host them. Emphasizing on the US-India relation, and welcoming the first lady, PM Modi said:

"This is the new chapter in the ties between India and America. This relation will bring progress and prosperity to the people of India. Friends President Trump thinks big and he has done everything to fulfill the American dream. We welcome the entire Trump family. First Lady Melania Trump, it is an honour for us that you are here. Whatever you have done for a Healthy and Happy America, we can see the results now. Your work for the children in this society is applaudable. You say, be best and you might have felt that people here believe the same."

First Lady मेलानिया ट्रंप, आपका यहां होना सम्मान की बात है।



Healthy और Happy America के लिए आपने जो किया है, उसके अच्छे परिणाम मिल रहे हैं।



समाज में बच्चों के लिए आप जो कर रही हैं, वो प्रशंसनीय है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 24, 2020

READ | PM Modi Arrives At Ahmedabad; To Welcome Trump At Airport

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will set off to Agra. First, the couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. Trump along with First lady Melania will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they arrive in the national capital of India. Trump is said to visit the US embassy, there will be meetings with top businessmen at the CEO roundtable and multiple delegation-level talks. Trump is accompanied by a 12 member delegation and multiple trade deals are expected to be signed on 25 February. Trump is also scheduled to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the state dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

READ | 'Namaste Trump' LIVE Updates: PM Modi-US President Donald Trump's Mega-roadshow Begins

READ | Donald Trump Agra Visit: Ticket Counters At Taj Mahal To Close At 11:30 Am