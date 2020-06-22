Adhir Ranjan Urges PM Modi To Incorporate West Bengal In Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include West Bengal in his massive scheme of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' which the Centre has rolled out to provide a livelihood to migrants and poor people of six states in the country. However, West Bengal is not included in the six states.

"May I draw your attention that you have already announced Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which includes 116 districts in six states and the program will be continuing for 125 days purportedly to provide livelihood to the returnee migrant workers," Chowdhury wrote in his letter to the prime minister.

"The criteria of this program is set to incorporate those districts where the population of migrant workers are supposed to be minimum twenty-five thousand who had been constrained to come back to their native villages in the wake of lockdown," he added.

In West Bengal "lakhs of migrant workers have returned to their native villages due to lockdown and since then they have been rendered jobless, penniless and hopeless," the Congress leader said in his letter.

"West Bengal is one of the major states in India which originates a large chunk of migrant workers, but I am astonished to note that not a single district in the state of West Bengal has been included in the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan," he wrote.

What is Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan?

With an aim to helping the rural economy, the prime minister introduced the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide employment to the migrants who returned from cities to their native places due to lockdown consequential to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The scheme is launched in six states namely Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. A total of 116 districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers from the six states have been chosen for the campaign. It will be a coordinated effort between 12 different ministries.

Here is a list of the jobs announced by the Union government under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan:

Community sanitation complex

Gram Panchayat Bhawan

Works under Finance Commission Funds

National Highway Works

Water conservation and harvesting works

Construction of wells

Plantation

Horticulture

Anganwadi centres

Rural housing

Rural connectivity and border works

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee RURBAN Mission

PM KUSUM works

Laying of Fiber Optical Cable under Bharat Net

Works under Jal Jeevan Mission

Works under PM Ganga Urja project

Training through KVKs for livelihoods

Works through District Mineral Fund

Solid and liquid waste management works

Farm ponds

Cattle sheds

Poultry sheds

Vermicomposting

(With ANI inputs)