PM Modi, WHO Chief & Other Leaders Laud India For Hitting 2 Billion COVID Vaccine Mark

In a recent update, India has successfully administered two- billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the nationwide vaccination drive. It is pertinent to mention that India took 548 days since January last year to administer the mammoth number of two billion doses. The information was shared by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a video address.

Taking to Twitter, Regional Director WHO South-Aisa Poonam Kehtrapal Singh said, “Congratulations India for administering over 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. This is yet another evidence of the country’s commitment and efforts to minimise the impact of the ongoing pandemic.”

Congratulations India for administering over 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. This is yet another evidence of the country’s commitment and efforts to minimise the impact of the ongoing pandemic: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia pic.twitter.com/fiaDsIKaRe — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India for creating history again. “Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19.”

India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/K5wc1U6oVM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2022

PM Modi further said, “Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination.”

On the other hand, a member of NITI Aayog, VK Paul said, “Achieving two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses is a magnificent milestone for India. We have achieved this using our own vaccines. All the credit for this achievement goes to the people and the leadership of the country.”

Furthermore, the national president of BJP, JP Nadda said, “Earlier it would take 20-30 yrs for a vaccine to reach a country but under PM Modi's leadership not just 1 but 2 vaccines made by Indian scientists in 9 months, making it world's largest & fastest vaccination drive.”

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on 16 January 2021. The first round of vaccinations was given to healthcare workers. Frontline employees started receiving vaccinations on 2 February 2021. For seniors (over 60 years of age) and people with certain comorbid diseases who are 45 years of age or older, the second phase of immunisation was started on March 1, 2021.

According to sources, India has not only administered 200 crore doses to its citizens but also exported over 23 crore vaccines to over 50 countries. Vaccination for all people aged over 45 years began on 1 April 2021 and all adults were allowed to be vaccinated against Coronavirus from May 1, 2021, onwards. On January 3, the vaccination drive was commended for adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also extracted the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for a booster dose of the COVID vaccine. On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.