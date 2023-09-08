PM Modi Will Break 'Dahi Handi' Of 2024: CM Shinde Predicts Defeat Of I.N.D.I.A Bloc

Amid the Opposition's efforts to forge a united front against the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the 'Dahi handi' of 2024 will be shattered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, buoyed by the blessings of the people.

Speaking to reporters at an event organized to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in Thane, the Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde, made a spirited declaration, underlining the indomitable popularity of Prime Minister Modi. He stated, "No matter how many people unite to oppose one person, it is impossible to defeat Narendra Modi. Because the people of the country have decided to bring back the person who is taking the country forward and putting it on course to being a developed country. That's why the Lok Sabha 'Dahi handi' of 2024 will be broken by Narendra Modi with the blessings of the people."

I.N.D.I.A alliance members have come together against Hindus and Hindutva: CM Shinde

Shinde's remarks came in response to a question regarding DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments about Sanatana Dharma. The Maharashtra CM also took the opportunity to address the newly formed I.N.D.I.A alliance, asserting that no matter how many leaders like Stalin may emerge, they cannot eradicate Sanatan Dharma.

Notably, DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made a controversial remark against Sanatan Dharma by eating it with diseases like "Malaria and Dengue" and called for its "eradication".

"These I.N.D.I.A alliance members have come together against the Hindus, Hindutva, and their real faces are now exposed. Had Balasaheb Thackeray been around today, they would have faced what Mani Shankar Aiyar (once) faced. But unfortunately, they are all tight-lipped," Shinde remarked without naming Uddhav Thackeray.

It is pertinent to mention that Mani Shankar Aiyar had faced strong criticism from the undivided Shiv Sena in 2004 for allegedly insulting freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The faction of the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, Bal Thackeray's son, is currently a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Shinde had rebelled against Uddhav's leadership in June 2022, subsequently assuming the role of Chief Minister.

In a veiled jibe at Uddhav, Shinde suggested that those who "sold their loyalty for the chief minister's chair" should refrain from preaching about loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies)