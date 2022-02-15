PM Modi Will Visit Jammu For The Groundbreaking Ceremony Of Industrial Investments: J&K LG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu in the first week of March for attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the launch of industrial investments in Jammu and Kashmir. As confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha exclusively to Republic, PM Modi has agreed after receiving an invite from the Lieutenant-Governor himself to preside over the launch ceremony.

Earlier on Saturday, J&K LG Manoj Sinha while laying the foundation stone for the Tawi Riverfront development project in Jammu spoke to the people and said that he has invited PM Modi for attending the function and is confident about his arrival. During this while, expressing his confidence about the PM's arrival in Jammu, he said that about Rs 50,000 crore worth proposals of investments have been received by the Industries Department in Jammu and Kashmir while land for investments in proposals to the tune of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore will be given out shortly by the end of February or the beginning of March.

Following this, Sinha also informed that works amounting to Rs 7,500 crore are currently underway to strengthen the power infrastructure in J&K.

Further heaping praises on PM Modi, he said that Jammu is on the path of speedy development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while several big projects have been initiated over here including IIMs, IITs, AIIMS, and several Central Universities.

J&K LG Manoj Singh lays the foundation stone of Tawi Riverfront development project

While laying the foundation stone for the ambitious Tawi Riverfront development project, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor acclaimed that it will create an economic engine for the city and will further generate employment for the local communities. Asserting that civilizations have prospered on the banks of the rivers, Sinha said that the sustenance and rejuvenation of the Tawi riverfront will create an economic engine for the holy city and will further have planned urbanization in respect and restoration to the delicate balance of nature.

Notably, the complete project is prepared on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront and will include river plazas, promenades, parks, gardens, sports and entertainment venues, commercial and residential spaces.

Image: ANI