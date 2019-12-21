The Debate
PM Modi Wishes CM Jagan Mohan Reddy On His Birthday, Prays For His Healthy Life

General News

PM Modi wished AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 47th birthday and yearned for his prosperous and healthy life. He was born in 1972 in Pulivendula, AP.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

PM Modi wished the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 47th birth anniversary. PM Modi, in his tweet, said that he will be praying for Jagan Mohan Reddy's long life. As per media reports, an art exhibition showcasing the moments of historic Prajasankalpayatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be organised to celebrate his birthday at Tadepalli of Guntur district on Saturday.

PM Modi wished Jagan Mohan Reddy

Read: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy hints at having three capitals in Andhra Pradesh

Art exhibition for Jagan Mohan Reddy

Pandugayala Rathnakar, who is the special representative for North America from the government of Assam has planned an innovative birthday for the Chief Minister. The historic moments from CM Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra will be showcased in pencil sketches in this exhibition. As per media reports, Rathnakar said that the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, which was 3,648 km long has made the Chief Minister learn about the problems of people. He said that this yatra consists of many affectionate moments between the people and their CM. 

Read: Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates Kia Motors plant in Anantapur

Jagan Mohan Reddy's latest suggestion on having three capitals

As per the recent developments, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy has hinted that the state may have three capitals and suggested a possibility of decentralisation. While speaking to the media about decentralisation, Jagan Mohan Reddy also cited the example of South Africa. He stressed that the mindset of having the state capital in one place should change.  

Read: 'Hats off KCR!': Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy backs police on Hyderabad rapists' encounter

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Decentralisation 

Speaking about having three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”. 

Read: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy proposes a law to punish rapists within 21 days

Published:
