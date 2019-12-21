PM Modi Wishes CM Jagan Mohan Reddy On His Birthday, Prays For His Healthy Life

PM Modi wished the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 47th birth anniversary. PM Modi, in his tweet, said that he will be praying for Jagan Mohan Reddy's long life. As per media reports, an art exhibition showcasing the moments of historic Prajasankalpayatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be organised to celebrate his birthday at Tadepalli of Guntur district on Saturday.

Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2019

Art exhibition for Jagan Mohan Reddy

Pandugayala Rathnakar, who is the special representative for North America from the government of Assam has planned an innovative birthday for the Chief Minister. The historic moments from CM Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra will be showcased in pencil sketches in this exhibition. As per media reports, Rathnakar said that the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, which was 3,648 km long has made the Chief Minister learn about the problems of people. He said that this yatra consists of many affectionate moments between the people and their CM.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's latest suggestion on having three capitals

As per the recent developments, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy has hinted that the state may have three capitals and suggested a possibility of decentralisation. While speaking to the media about decentralisation, Jagan Mohan Reddy also cited the example of South Africa. He stressed that the mindset of having the state capital in one place should change.

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Decentralisation

Speaking about having three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”.

