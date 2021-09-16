PM Modi Wishes Gujarat Cabinet Members A Fruitful Tenure; Calls Them 'outstanding Workers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his party colleagues who took oath as Ministers in the newly revamped Gujarat Government on Thursday. Extending greetings to the leaders on Twitter, PM Modi described them as 'outstanding karyakartas' who have devoted their lives to public service and are spreading BJP's development agenda.

Congratulations to all Party colleagues who have taken oath as Ministers in the Gujarat Government. These are outstanding Karyakartas who have devoted their lives to public service and spreading our Party’s development agenda. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2021

A total of 24 MLAs were inducted into the Gujarat Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Notably, no Minister in the erstwhile Vijay Rupani-led government including Deputy CM Nitin Patel made it to the new Cabinet.

Ten Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 9 Ministers of State were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. This includes Rajendra Trivedi who stepped down as the Assembly Speaker. Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the new CM on Monday.

Here is the full list of Gujarat's new Ministers:

Cabinet Ministers:

Rajendra Trivedi (Raopura MLA, former Cabinet Minister)

Jiten Vaghani (Bhavnagar West MLA, former state BJP president)

Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar MLA)

Purnesh Modi (Surat West MLA)

Raghavjibhai Patel (Jamnagar Gramya MLA, former Cabinet Minister)

Kanubhai Desai (Pardi MLA)

Kiritsinh Rana (Limbdi MLA, former MoS)

Nareshbhai Patel (Gandevi MLA)

Pradeep Parmar (Asarwa MLA)

Arjunsinh Chauhan (Mahemdavad MLA)

Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

Harsh Sanghavi (Majura MLA)

Jagdish Panchal (Nikol MLA)

Brijesh Merja (Morbi MLA)

Jitubhai Chaudhary (Kaprada MLA)

Manisha Vakil (Vadodara City MLA)

Ministers of State:

Mukesh Patel (Olpad MLA)

Nimisha Suthar (Morva Hadaf MLA)

Arvind Rayani (Rajkot East MLA)

Kuberbhai Dindor (Santrampur MLA)

Kirtisinh Vaghela (Kankrej MLA)

Gajendrasinh Parmar (Prantij MLA)

Raghavbhai Makwana (Mahuva MLA)

Vinod Moradiya (Katargam MLA)

Devabhai Malam (Keshod MLA)

On September 11, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. Though speculation was rife that Nitin Patel, Cabinet Minister RC Faldu, and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia were the top contenders for the post, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party on September 12. Having faced a backlash over the Patidar agitation, Patel's appointment is seen as BJP's attempt to bolster their chances for re-election in the 2022 Assembly election.

