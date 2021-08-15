PM Modi Wishes India On Independence Day, Says ‘may This Year Bring New Consciousness’

Extending his greetings on India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for new energy and new consciousness for the country's citizens.

To mark Independence Day, the Centre has initiated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav', under which several campaigns starting from health to clean environment have been undertaken. PM Modi has shared his vision of building a new, 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) by the year 2022 marking 75 years of independence for British rule with events under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign.

'May this year of the Amrit Festival of Independence infuse new energy and new consciousness,' the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Greetings to you all on Independence Day.



आप सभी को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव का यह वर्ष देशवासियों में नई ऊर्जा और नवचेतना का संचार करे।



जय हिंद! #IndiaIndependenceDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

Prime Minister Modi will deliver the traditional, and his eighth consecutive, Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. PM Modi's speech is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am, after the unfurling of the Tricolour. Over the years, the Prime Minister has used the occasion to announce significant initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan and Swachh India.

India marks 74 years of Independence- 'Nation First, Always First.'

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Culture on the special occasion of Independence Day, the entire country has expressed joyous participation in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' with over 1.5 crore Indians uploading videos of themselves singing the national anthem, setting a new record on the country's 74th Independence Day anniversary. "This is evidence of the inherent unity, strength and harmony of India," the ministry said in its statement.

The Ministry of Culture has devised a platform that allows anyone to sing the national anthem and post it to the website by August 15. People from all over the country, from all walks of life, actively participated in this one-of-a-kind project. No one wanted to be left out of this sense of community and shared pride, be it children, old folks, youth, or women.

The theme for this year's Independence Day celebrations is 'Nation First, Always First.'

The live coverage of Independence Day 2021 will be broadcasted by Doordarshan and All Indian Radio. Besides this, the Central government has put up the website: indianidc2021.mod.gov.in. Indians from all over the world can visit the website to watch the Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort in a 360-degree format.