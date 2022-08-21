PM Modi Wishes Kishida A 'speedy Recovery' After Japanese PM Tests Positive For COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished a ‘speedy recovery’ for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, August 21. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Wishing my friend Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from COVID-19.”

A Japan Times report on Sunday confirmed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's COVID diagnosis and said that he is currently resting at his official residence and undergoing treatment. Kishida developed symptoms on Saturday, with fever and cough, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He was on summer vacation last week, scheduled to return on August 22, Monday.

Japan PM’s foreign visits stand cancelled: Reports

According to the Nikkei business daily, PM Kishida’s Tunisia visit scheduled next week will probably be cancelled, and he may attend the conference virtually post his COVID-19 diagnosis. Significantly, the island nation is again facing a fresh wave of Coronavirus infections as 24,780 cases were registered on August 21. The situation has forced politicians to once again impose strict actions to curtail the spread of the outbreak.

The government’s top spokesperson, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in July. In June, ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Taro Kono tested positive for the virus.

