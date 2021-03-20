PM Modi Wishes Pakistan PM Imran Khan Speedy Recovery After He Tests Positive For COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'speedy recovery' on Saturday after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to Imran Khan wishing him a quick recovery.

Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier in the day, Pakistan PM Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 almost two days after being administered the first dose of China's Sinopharm vaccine. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Pakistan PM on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination made this announcement on Twitter. Moreover, he added that Khan is self-isolating at home. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services has clarified that PM Khan was not 'fully vaccinated' yet and had only undergone the 1st dose of the Chinese vaccine. As per the Ministry, antibodies kick-in after almost 2-3 weeks from the second dose of 2-dose vaccines like Sinopharm.

Pakistan has recorded 6,23,135 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 579,760 patients have recovered while 13,799 fatalities have been reported. The country is witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 with 3,876 cases being reported over the past 24 hours — the highest since July 2020.

On the vaccination front, Pakistan is set to receive nearly 16 million doses of COVISHIELD through the COVAX route after it refused to directly procure Indian-made novel coronavirus vaccines, as per the chairman of Pakistan Lower House's Public Accounts Committee. So far, the country has been using Sinopharm vaccines donated by China. It received the second consignment of half a billion doses, earlier this week. Currently, the country is vaccinating frontline health workers and people above the age of 60 years.