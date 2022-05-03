PM Modi wishes people on Akshaya Tritiya

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The auspicious day is associated with good luck and prosperity, and people often buy valuable items such as gold and silver on this day.

"Best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya. I pray that this special day brings prosperity in everyone's lives," Modi tweeted. PTI KR CJ CJ

