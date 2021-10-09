PM Modi Wishes ‘victory Over Negative Forces’ This Sharad Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the blessings of Goddess Chandraghanta on Saturday, the third day of Navratri, and prayed that her blessings would expel all evil influences from the lives of her worshippers. "Bowing down at the feet of Maa Chandraghanta. May Goddess Chandraghanta bless all her devotees with victory over negative forces. On this occasion Stuti devoted to her," tweeted PM Modi in Hindi. A 'stuti' of the Goddess was also shared by the PM.

मां चंद्रघंटा के चरणों में शीश झुकाकर नमन। देवी चंद्रघंटा अपने सभी भक्तों को नकारात्मक शक्तियों पर विजय का आशीर्वाद दें। इस अवसर पर उनसे जुड़ी स्तुति... pic.twitter.com/hQHqM7uisK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2021

Sharad Navratri wishes shared by PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi had earlier expressed his hope that the festival will bring strength, good health, and prosperity to everyone's lives on the first day of Navratri. On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta, Goddess Durga's third form, is worshipped. The Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped during the Sharad (autumn) Navratri festival. The holiday is observed in various ways throughout the country.

Devotees will offer prayers to Goddess Durga and fast for the next nine days. The Hindu festival of Navratri began on October 7, 2021. During the nine-day event, everyone is filled with joy and happiness. Ashtami is on October 13 this year, and Dashami is on October 15. This celebration, which begins in the autumn, also remembers Goddess Maa Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasur, which freed the nation from all evil. According to Hindu mythology, the nine days are dedicated to Maa Durga's "nine avatars." The festival's concluding day, 'Vijayadashami' or 'Dussehra,' is when Maa Durga is said to leave Earth and return to heaven.

नवरात्रि के दूसरे दिन त्याग और तप की देवी मां ब्रह्मचारिणी की पूजा होती है। माता ब्रह्मचारिणी अपने सभी भक्तों को सफलता और समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद दें। pic.twitter.com/jOIzN1KFPq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021

Sharad Navratri history and traditions

Navaratri is celebrated for nine nights every year in the autumn (ten days). For various reasons, it is observed and celebrated differently in different parts of Indian culture. The festival takes place in the bright half of the Hindu month Ashvin. In the Gregorian calendar, this is September and October. The festivities include worshipping nine goddesses in nine days, stage decorations, recitation of the legend, enactment of the storyline, and singing of Hindu texts.

Competitions for pandal design and staging, family visits to various pandals, and public celebrations of Hindu classical and folk dances are all part of the nine-day festival. Fasting is a popular technique for Hindu devotees to observe Navratri. On the final day, the sculptures are either immersed in a body of water, such as a river or the ocean, or the evil statue is torched with fireworks, symbolising the end of evil. The festival also marks the beginning of the countdown to Diwali, the light festival, which occurs twenty days after Vijayadashami.

It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her. pic.twitter.com/nzIVQUrWH8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa.



May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

