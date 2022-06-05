PM Modi Wishes UP CM Yogi Adityanath On 50th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 50th birthday and lauded him, saying the state has scaled new heights of progress under his "able" leadership.

A five-time MP from Gorakhpur, the monk politician has made rapid strides in politics after being picked by the BJP leadership as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2017.

With him as the chief ministerial face in the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP scored a big win over its rivals, with his image as a tough administrator being seen as a positive.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to UP's dynamic Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his able leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress. He has ensured pro-people governance to the people of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people."