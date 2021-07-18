PM Modi Writes To Retired Army Officer, Praises Her For Supporting Destitute Animals

During this lockdown, almost all of us have helped someone around us or away from us. But this retired Major from the Indian Army is a shining example of selfless help. Pramila Singh, who is a retired Major from the Indian Army, and a resident of Kota, Rajasthan, was overwhelmed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent her a letter praising her kindness and service. During the lockdown, Singh, along with her father, Shyamveer Singh, took the initiative to help destitute animals who were in pain. Major Singh and his father used to arrange food and treatment for the stray animals roaming the streets with their savings. While praising Major Singh, Prime Minister Modi described her efforts as an inspiration for society.

Your initiative is a source of inspiration for society, wrote the PM

The Prime Minister wrote in the letter, "In the last almost one and a half years we have faced unprecedented situations with fortitude. This is such a historical period that people will not forget for the rest of their lives. This is a difficult period not only for humans but also for many creatures living in close proximity to humans. In such a situation, it is commendable for you to be sensitive to the pain and needs of destitute animals and to work with full potential at an individual level for their welfare."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi mentioned in the letter that in this difficult time, many such examples have been seen which have given us a cause to feel pride in humanity. The Prime Minister expressed hope that Major Pramila and her father will continue to inspire people with their work by spreading awareness in society with their initiatives.

A few months ago, Major Pramila Singh wrote a letter to the Prime Minister informing him that the work of taking care of animals, which she started during the lockdown, was continuing. Expressing the pain of helpless animals in the letter, she appealed that more people should come forward to help them.

In a similar incident earlier, PM Modi had written a letter praising a mother of a six-year-old boy for her courage and positive thinking as she isolated herself from her son after contracting COVID-19.

Pooja Verma, who is a resident of Ghaziabad, tested positive for COVID-19-along with her husband. Verma narrated her ordeal as a mother who stayed away from her child. The prime minister wrote back to her and, while asking about the well-being of her family, said, "I am happy that even in difficult circumstances you and your family have fought this disease by adopting COVID-compliant behavior with courage."

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that with her courage and positive thinking, Verma will continue to move forward and successfully face any challenge that comes in life.

IMAGE: NARENDRAMODI.COM