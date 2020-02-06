PM Modi Recounts All The ‘firsts’ In J&K Post Abrogation Of Article 370, Here’s The List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha listed out the benefits people of Jammu and Kashmir experienced post-Abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. PM Modi also mentioned that the citizens of J&K got a fair chance to take part in the Block Development Council (BDC) polls and also benefited from the reservations.

During his speech, PM Modi said, "For the first time in decades, people of Jammu and Kashmir got benefits of reservation. There were Block Development Council (BDC) polls, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) came into being there. For the first time, Jammu and Kashmir got a comprehensive start-up, trade and logistics policy. For the first time, Anti-Corruption Bureau was established in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time the tradition of separatist hospitality ended there. For the first time, police and army together are taking decisive action against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir."

READ | Repealing Article 370, 35A Shut Gateway Of Terrorism In India: Shah

READ | US Congressman Lauds PM Modi For Revoking Article 370 In J&K

'J&K being pushed forward'

Speaking about elections and government's schemes PM said, "Peaceful elections were held for more than 4400 sarpanches and more than 35 thousand Panches in 18 months after Governor Rule. In 18 months, 2.5 lakh toilets were constructed in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 lakh 30 thousand households were given electricity connection.

More than 3.5 lakh people have been given Gold Cards of Ayushman Yojana. In just 18 months, one and a half lakh elderly and differently-abled people have been linked with the pension scheme in Jammu and Kashmir."

"As of March 2018, only 3.5 thousand houses were built under the PM Awas Yojana in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 24 thousand houses have been built under this scheme is less than 2 years. Now many other schemes including PM package in Jammu and Kashmir are being pushed forward rapidly," PM stated.

READ | US Lawmaker: 'Article 370 Abrogated To Boost Economic Development, End Discrimination'

Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, the central government had repealed Article 370 and Article 35A that granted special powers to the region and bifurcated the former state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one. The new UTs came into existence on October 31

READ | 'Removed Article 370 From J&K, Not Razors': Giriraj Provokes On Omar Abdullah's Photo