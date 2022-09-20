Believe It: 30 Years On From His Kashmir Study Tour, Modi's Will Ensures Theatres' Return

Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Srinagar is undergoing a historic change, both on administrative and cultural fronts, which is apparent since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 (A) in the erstwhile state. Now part of a Union Territory, Srinagar on September 20, got its first multiplex movie theatre after three decades as they were forced to shut down due to insurgency which was at its peak in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

As a historic event transpired, a surprising coincidence has surfaced online which showcases that Narendra Modi was keenly interested in the status of the Union Territory even 30 years ago, almost a decade before he even became Gujarat CM, let alone Prime Minister of India. According to a post by a Twitter handle named 'Modi Archive', the BJP had sent a three-membered 'Kashmir Study Team' to the erstwhile state in 1992 for a close-up inspection which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Featuring two pages of documents said to have been officially released by the BJP's Central Office, PM Modi was accompanied by Madan Lal Khurana and Chaman Lal Gupta for the assessment that was carried out between September 19 and September 22. Coincidently, J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated multi-purpose cinema halls in Pulwama, Shopian and now in Srinagar around the same time, 30 years on.

The documents posted on Twitter revealed that PM Modi, along with his colleagues, was in J&K to carry out an in-depth study of the situation and in the process, they met with a number of officials in the administration along with the para-military forces, journalists, and representatives of the Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities. The trio also visited the areas in Srinagar severely affected by floods at the time and went on a tour of the regions which were a stronghold of extremists.

Theatres reopen in J&K

J&K's L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurated the movie theatres in Pulwama and Shopian on September 18 followed by one in Srinagar on September 20, the first since the last was closed in 1989. The L-G's office yesterday tweeted pictures of the new theatres with a caption that read, "A historic day for J&K UT! Inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth".

After today's inauguration in Srinagar, the L-G Sinha said that a "major Socio-economic revolution is sweeping through J&K", since the abrogation of J&K's special status. "It is reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people". Designed by INOX, the first multiplex in Kashmir will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats along with a food court aimed at promoting local cuisine.