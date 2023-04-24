PM Modi’s 2-day Tour Covering 3 States, 2 UTs Includes 7 Events And 5300 Km Of Travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a whirlwind tour on April 24 and 25 will travel over 5,300 km in 36 hours and attend over eight programmes in seven cities beginning today (April 24). According to officials, PM Modi will begin his muti-state visit with Madhya Pradesh as the first stop, then head South to Kerala followed by Dadra Nagar Haveli in the West and finally return to the national capital tomorrow April 25.

Notably, the Prime Minister is known to keep a hectic schedule during his tours dotted with important meetings and programs.

PM Modi’s 3200 Km tour in two days

Day 1

"The hectic schedule will see the prime minister travelling an aerial distance of around 5,300 km. To put this figure in perspective, one can look at the length of India from north to south, which is about 3,200 km," an official said, noting that the entire travel and other programmes of the prime minister are packed in only 36 hours.

In the Madhya Pradesh leg of the tour PM Modi will travel from Delhi to Khajuraho, covering a 500 Km distance and then vist Rewa in the National Panchayati Raj Day programme. Subsequently travelling a 280 km distance, he will come back to Kahjuraho and then travel to Kochi in Kerala. He will participate in the Yuvam Conclave after travelling an aerial distance of 1,700 km.

Day 2

On April 25, Prime MInister Modi will head to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi covering a distance of about 190 km, where he will flag off the the Vande Bharat Express train and also lay foundation, inaugurate several development projects. In the third leg of his tour, his next stop will be Union Territory Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1,570 km, the officials added.

PM Narendra Modi will visit the NAMO medical college and dedicate and lay the foundation stones of various projects in Silvassa. Next, he will visit UT Diu and Daman, where he will inaugurate the Devka seafront and then head on to Surat travelling about 110 Km. Further on, he will come back to Delhi after travelling about 940 Km.

