PM Modi's 2001 Vision For Uttarakhand's Development Goes Viral, PM Reacts: WATCH

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of various connectivity projects at Mana village of Chamoli district after offering prayers at both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, an old video shared by a Twitter handle named 'Modi Archive' has now emerged on social media. The page shares all the archive visuals of PM Modi's political life. The video shows PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand in 2001, even before he became the Gujarat Chief Minister.

#ModiInDevBhumi As PM @narendramodi today addressed the nation from Mana, Uttarakhand, we present an archival video from 2001 (even before he became Gujarat's Chief Minister) showcasing the same vision he is bringing to life today!



1/2 pic.twitter.com/B1CxlKac3f — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 21, 2022

In the video, the current Prime Minister was heard saying, "Be it information technology, biotechnology, trust should be built among people from all directions. Certain districts drowned with destruction. Earlier they used to say that small states are useless. We need to change this situation. We need to give Uttaranchal (now Uttarakhand) recognition. We want to boost tourism here."

Overjoyed by these old memories from 2001, PM Modi himself shared the video and tweeted:

Thank you for sharing this. Brings backs many memories. The resolve is of course the same! https://t.co/dv9k4OCG1Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2022

PM Modi makes big push for 'Hindu Aastha' from Uttarakhand

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of various connectivity projects at Mana village of Chamoli district after offering prayers at both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand. Beginning his mega public address, the Prime Minister said, "Today, I feel happy and blessed after worshipping Baba Kedar and Badri Vishal Ji."

"Mana village is known to be the last village of India but I consider every village that is located on the border is the first village of our country. All who dwell on the border are protectors of India," he added.

He further stated that in the 21st century, there are two major pillars which are beneficial for the formation of a Developed India: Be proud of your heritage & take all possible efforts for the development. PM Modi informed that he inspected the progress of the developmental works and spoke to the engineers who have been working tirelessly on the projects.

"This area is very complicated and working condition is not easy. I wish for their safety. When I spoke to the workers and engineers they told me this isn't labour work, but it's about serving the Lord," PM Modi said.