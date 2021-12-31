Last Updated:

PM Modi’s 2021 Recap: From Meeting The Pope To Hockey Team, A Look At Exclusive Photos

As the year 2021 is about to end, here are some exclusive images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the year.

Bhavyata Kagrana
PM Modi exclusive pictures
1/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

A young girl greets PM Modi during his visit to Uttar Pradesh during the inauguration ceremony of Kashi Corridor.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
2/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

People greeting PM Modi during his visit to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
3/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi interacting and encouraging a woman who was given triple talaq. 

PM Modi exclusive pictures
4/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi taking blessing from 105-year-old farmer and Padma Shri awardee Pappammal in Coimbatore.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
5/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi at 'parakram Diwas' celebrations to commemorate the 125th Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
6/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi with members of Armed forces on Diwali at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, Line of Control.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
7/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi with members of the Hockey team during an interaction organised at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
8/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi in meeting with CEOs from PE/VC industry.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
9/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj, spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, blessing PM Modi.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
10/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi with Padma Shree Tulasi Gowda in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
11/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

A beautiful moment during PM Modi’s interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes at Prayagraj.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
12/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
13/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi during his visit to Varanasi.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
14/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend a programme.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
15/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi sitting in the last row during a ‘Chintan Satra’ with his Council of Ministers at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
16/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi taking notes during a Council of Ministers meeting.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
17/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi presiding over a late night meeting at his residence.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
18/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
19/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

A young girl greets PM Modi during his visit to West.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
20/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi greets young friends in his office.

PM Modi exclusive pictures
21/21
Credit: NarendraModi.in

PM Modi being welcomed by Pope Francis in Vatican City.

