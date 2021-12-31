PM Modi’s 2021 Recap: From Meeting The Pope To Hockey Team, A Look At Exclusive Photos

Quick links:
A young girl greets PM Modi during his visit to Uttar Pradesh during the inauguration ceremony of Kashi Corridor.
PM Modi taking blessing from 105-year-old farmer and Padma Shri awardee Pappammal in Coimbatore.
PM Modi at 'parakram Diwas' celebrations to commemorate the 125th Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial.
PM Modi with members of Armed forces on Diwali at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, Line of Control.
PM Modi with members of the Hockey team during an interaction organised at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.
Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj, spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, blessing PM Modi.
A beautiful moment during PM Modi’s interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes at Prayagraj.
PM Modi sitting in the last row during a ‘Chintan Satra’ with his Council of Ministers at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.
PM Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.