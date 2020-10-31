PM Modi Addresses Nation On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas From Gujarat's Kevadia | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia. PM offered floral tributes to the First Deputy Prime Minister of India at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Shortly after, he read out a pledge to strengthen and maintain the nation’s unity and internal security.

Hailing the Statue of Unity, he said, "In very less time, this magnificent structure connected with Sardar Sarovar Dam has become a pilgrimage site for the progress of the new India. In times of come, this statue will make its place on the map of international tourists."

Prime Minister also spoke about the unique seaplane service for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity. He said all these efforts will help in boosting tourism and generating employment for the citizens and tribals of the country. PM Modi recalled being guided by two Adivasi girls during his visit to Kevadia and said their confidence and skills made him very proud. He also lauded the country's efforts on fighting the pandemic.

PM Modi slams Opposition politics over Pulwama attack

The Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition for politicising the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. He said when the country was in deep sorrow over the martyrdom of its bravehearts, "some people" were looking for political interests

"The country was deeply pained by the Pulwama attack. But some people were not involved in the country's sorrow. They looking for political interests in the terror attack. At a time when the country was hurt, ugly politics filled with selfishness and arrogance was at its peak," he said.

PM Modi said Pakistan's admission to the attack has uncovered the true face of the Opposition. "Terrorism is disrupting peace globally and an action plan to fight terror is the need of the hour. The only way to combat terror is by uniting against forces that promote it," he added.

On his two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi inaugurated the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Kevadia, near the Statue of Unity. Today, PM will inaugurate Water Aerodrome (Kevadia)followed by the inauguration of Seaplane Service which will ply from Kevadia to Sabarmati Riverfront.

