PM Modi's ASEAN Address: COVID-era Collaboration & Bilateral Ties Key Highlights, Says MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 28, attended the 18th ASEAN-India Summit via video conferencing. Speaking on the PM’s address at the summit, the ministry of external affairs said that PM Modi touched upon several challenging issues, including COVID-19, vaccine strategy, terrorism and China. The MEA further informed that the year 2022 have been declared as ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Informing the decision taken by the participating countries, Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), MEA said that a series of activities will be conducted round the year to commemorate the ASEAN-India Friendship Year. “The leaders of India and ASEAN have declared the year 2022 as ASEAN-India Friendship Year as it marks 30 years of ASEAN-India partnership. A series of activities will be conducted round the year to commemorate this,” Riva Ganguly Das said in a press conference.

Further speaking on the PM’s address at the ASEAN Summit, Das said, “PM Modi underlined the centrality of ASEAN in India's vision for the Indo-Pacific. He noted that partnership with ASEAN is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy.” She added that PM Modi praised the mutual cooperation in the COVID era in strengthening the relations of the countries in future. The MEA also informed that the South-China situation and terrorism were also discussed at the ASEAN Summit.

“The summit adopted three leader statement on mental health cooperation, economic growth through tourism and sustainable and green recovery. All the statements were co-sponsored by India. Overall it was a fruitful exchange with ASEAN and we look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership as we celebrate our 30 years of engagement,” the MEA said. Das further added that the summit was successful in bringing out both global and regional issues.

PM Modi virtually attends 16th East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday informed that he virtually participated in the 16th East Asia Summit (ASEAN) hosted by Brunei via video conference. PM Modi shared that India re-affirmed its focus on ASEAN Centrality in the region which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "Participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei through video conference. Re-affirmed India’s focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN Centrality in the region." Further, PM Modi stated that the country remained committed to strengthening 'shared values of multilateralism and territorial integrity' and sovereignty of all nations with adherence to the international order. PM Modi had announced that he was looking forward to partaking in the 18th ASEAN-Indian Summit scheduled on October 28.

