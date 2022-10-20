PM Modi's Aspirational Districts Programme- An Idea For Positive Enhancement Of Officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a new and ingenious initiative where Indian envoys to foreign nations will be taking a closer look at Indian achievements. Under this initiative, the heads of Indian Missions from across the world will visit the Aspirational Districts across the country and will get a chance to take a closer look at the various development initiatives being implemented there.

These Indian envoys, who have given a long duration of service outside India can at least perceptually be considered to be disconnected from the latest development initiative being implemented back home. They are now visiting sites where landmark projects such as Amrit Sarovars are being taken up.

This is another innovative bureaucratic reform from the mind of Prime Minister Modi who has been known to come up with inventive techniques. This reform will enhance the capabilities of administrative officers such as Chintan Shivirs, All India Bankers Conference, Secretaries' Presentations on Multi-Domain Topics, Groups of Secretaries on specific long-term development themes, Senior IAS officers to spend time in districts of their posting, etc.

The initiative is being seen as an on-ground and practical refresher to these senior administrative officers of the foreign cadre on the various development initiatives that are being implemented in India. The senior IFS officers, given their predominant time, spent in foreign locals may not have had first-hand direct exposure to the evolving New India. Such lack of exposure can work in multiple ways:

Lack of practical knowledge of the vast changes taking place at an aspirational level, away from the media glare

Lack of appreciation of Innovations in micro governance that together are having a macro impact

Unable to present a holistic picture of New India in the countries of their posting for the simple reason that officers themselves may have been unaware of the changes taking place

Unable to cross-reference the world’s best practices with India’s governance innovations and vice versa

Represent the India of 2022 to the world of 2022 and not carry the image of India a few decades ago while dealing with the glitz of the world of 2022.

These Indian ambassadors upon visiting these Aspiration Districts are also sharing their new ideas and suggestions that will boost the development in the respective states.

What are Aspirational Districts?

The Aspirational District Programme (ADP) was launched by PM Modi in January 2018 in an effort to ensure the ideal of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’ and take development to the last mile by serving those that are at the end of the line.

The programme aims to swiftly and holistically transform the 112 most under-developed districts across the country. These districts, where development parameters have been lagging behind are being given a special and singular focus under this programme. Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) along with good governance are prioritised in these districts so that they may quickly catch up and even emerge with better outcomes as compared to other districts.

In an independent appraisal by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the ADP was termed as ‘a very successful model of local area development ’that ‘should serve as a best practice for several other countries where regional disparities in development status persist for many reasons’.

“Aspirational districts have expanded and redesigned our responsibilities in many ways in this campaign of development. The idea and the spirit of our constitution give it a substantial form. Its basis is the teamwork between the Centre, states, and local administration. Its hallmark is the growing culture of cooperation in the federal structure. And most importantly, the more the people's participation is there, the more efficient the monitoring, the better the results," said PM Modi.

What are Amrit Sarovars?

The Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched on April 24, 2022 as part of the celebrations for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India’s Independence). The mission has the primary objective of raising awareness and making efforts to conserve water for the future. The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. Every State and UTs are participating in this drive and has identified over 89,000 sites for the work. As of August 2022, the work had already been completed at over 24,000 sites.

(Image: PTI)