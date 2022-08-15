PM Modi's resolve to ramp up the fight against corruption drew the opposition's ire, with ex-Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma accusing the Centre of targeting political opponents. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Independence Day, Varma appreciated the need to take a firm stance against corruption in politics but cited data to show that only opposition leaders were on the radar of investigative agencies. Moreover, the retired diplomat who was a part of TMC and JDU in the past, claimed that leaders who joined BJP were let off.

Pavan Varma remarked, "The PM was at his eloquent best. This speech was full of idealism. It was not one of making grandiose promises- we will double farm incomes by the next two years. I fully support some of the points he mentioned. For instance, the point of slavery. Slavery as I understand it and I hope the PM meant it in that form- from any vestige of colonially imposed inferiority. The success of colonialism lies not in your physical subjugation but in the subjugation of your mind. While countries become Independent, it takes a long time to get rid of a sense of inferiority."

He added, "We have to take a strong and resolute stance against corruption specially in politics. But I do believe that this important message will carry greater credibility if the pervasive perception is not that it is somewhat selectively targeted against the political opponents of the regime. Since 2014, there have been 609 cases against political leaders."

"In 570 cases against the political opponents of the regime, draconian provisions of the law have been slapped. While I fully support the PM's campaign against corruption, there is a perception that those who join the BJP are somehow cleansed of what their corruption was."

"BJP carried out a sustained campaign against Himanta Biswa Sarma for his involvement in a water supply project in Guwahati. They published a booklet on his many corruption allegations and they said that they will take the matter to the CBI. Sarma changed his sides and joined the BJP. The BJP forgot its own promise. Sarma is now cleansed and is the CM of Assam. You have the case of Suvendu Adhikari. He was interrogated by CBI in the Sarada and Narada scam. After he joined BJP, there was no further investigation," the ex-parliamentarian elaborated.

PM Modi flags corruption as major challenge

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Monday, PM Modi flagged corruption as a major challenge for India's development trajectory in the next 25 years. He stressed, "The people who looted banks in the previous governments and ran away, their properties have been seized and attempts are made to bring them back. We are trying to recover from those who looted the country. Corruption is eating the country like termites. I'm fighting against it, but I need the support of 130 crore people of the country so that I can win this war."