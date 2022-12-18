PM Modi's Big Developmental Push To Meghalaya & Tripura; To Unveil 6,800 Cr Worth Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore today on his Meghalaya and Tripura visit, as per an official press release. The projects consist of a wide range of sectors including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism, and hospitality.

Meghalaya

Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council in Meghalaya's capital city Shillong. The Council was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972. PM Modi will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre, Shillong at around 10:30 am.

An official release stated, NEC has played a major role in the socio-economic development of the North Eastern region and has lent support to various infrastructure projects as well as other development initiatives across all states of the region. It has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism, and industry, among others.

Later at a public function, PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2450 crore. In a bid to boost the telecom connectivity across the region, PM Modi will dedicate 4G mobile towers to the nation, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction. He will then inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli followed by laying the foundation of Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. He will also inaugurate four other road projects across three states - Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

To enhance Mushroom spawn production and provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs, PM will launch the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya. Prime Minister will further inaugurate the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Meghalaya to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology upgradation. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase -II. The Technology Park Phase II will have a built-up area of about 1.5 lakh square feet.

Tripura

After Meghalaya, PM Modi will then travel to Agartala and attend a public function at around 2:45 pm where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives worth over Rs. 4,350 crore.

PM Modi-led government has always had a significant focus on ensuring that everyone has a house of their own as he will launch the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural. These houses have been developed at a cost of over Rs 3400 crore and will cover over 2 lakh beneficiaries. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and the very first Agartala Government Dental College.

With an aim of improving road connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate the project for widening of Agartala bypass (Khayerpur - Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city. He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km in length under PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 km. The release further stated that Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

He will also inaugurate 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam.

