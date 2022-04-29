PM Modi's Big Sikh Outreach After Punjab Polls Today; To Address Delegation At 5.30 P.m

In a key development, PM Modi will meet a delegation of members of the community at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital on Friday. This assumes significance as it comes in the wake of BJP failing to make inroads in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls.

Taking to Twitter, the PM revealed that the group will include people belonging to different walks of life. Set to address this gathering at around 5.30 pm, he urged people to watch his speech which will be streamed on social media.

This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2022

PM Modi's outreach towards Sikhs

The Centre decided to reopen the Kartarpur corridor from November 17, 2021, which was closed from March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This came after leaders across party lines demanded the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on 19th of November and I am sure that PM Narendra Modi government's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country."

In January earlier this year, PM Modi announced that December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who died fighting the Mughals. Two days before the voting for the Punjab election, the PM hosted at his residence a delegation of eminent personalities and spiritual leaders belonging to the Sikh community.

On April 21, he released a commemorative postage stamp and coin dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur. He became the first PM to deliver a speech from the Red Fort after sunset, to mark the 400th Prakash Parv of the Guru.