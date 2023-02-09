PM Modi's Blistering Attack On Congress: 'Did Nothing For Gareebi Hatao In 4 Decades'

A day after lashing out at the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress in Rajya Sabha stating that they did nothing for the welfare of the poor while they were in power. Amid the opposition raising slogans, the Prime Minister, during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, stated how Congress, in its regime had created problems that hurt the country's development and growth.

PM Modi's blistering attack on Congress

PM Modi took a dig at the grand old party and how they kept talking about several schemes but never implemented it and did not find any permanent solutions to problems. Speaking about the UPA regime, PM Modi stated that earlier, there was a tradition when several projects were introduced and then halted for years. It had become part of the (Congress) working culture and the earnings of honest taxpayers were harmed.

"We (BJP) prepared the platform of technology and introduced a master plan like PM Gati Shakti and sped up the multiple infrastructure projects across the country. The initiatives which used to take months to get implemented are now being planned and executed within weeks under our regime as we are aware that the infrastructure is critical for the modernisation of India", said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further stated that when any party forms a government, it comes with a zeal to work for the welfare of the country and to serve its people. "Nothing happens just by expressing emotions until and unless the groundwork is done. Just like they (Congress) used to say 'Gareebi Hatao' but did nothing for over four decades. In order to achieve the development of a country, it requires pace, intention and direction which clearly they lacked".

Prime Minister Modi asserted that for the BJP government, the aspirations of the common people are the utmost priority and his regime will go to any extent to achieve them.

"Our government has worked hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. We have a lot of pressure and that's why we work hard to meet the needs of the people. We will keep doing it whether it's day or night but will never hurt or compromise with the aspirations of the common people. We will convert people's aspirations into success and will take the country on the path of development. We are moving forward with this dream and till now we have done it," he said.