PM Modi's 'conference Table To Dinner Table,' Speech At World Bank Event On Climate Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness that the fight against climate change is becoming a global movement and also noted he has a personal connection with the campaign. While addressing the World Bank Event titled ‘Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change’ via video message, PM Narendra Modi also alluded to Mission LiFE launched by India to tackle climate change.

Quoting Chanakya the PM stressed on the positive impact of small actions no matter how insignificant they seem, “By itself, each good deed for the planet may seem insignificant. But when billions across the world do it together, the impact is huge. We believe that individuals making the right decisions for our planet are key in the battle for our planet. This is the core of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).” Notably Mission LiFE was launched by India and envisioned to be a global mass movement nudging citizens to be at the centre of managing the climate crisis.

‘Not only from conference tables, dinner tables too’: PM Modi

Referring to the LiFE mission, PM Narendra Modi, stated the key to any issue becoming a mass movement lies in making the citizens realise their role in bringing the change, “Climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone. It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement.” He further said every family can contribute in the fight against climate change, “Making every family and every individual aware that their choices can help the planet can provide scale and speed. Mission LiFE is about democratising the battle against climate change. When people become conscious that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment,” he said.

A number of initiatives have been taken by the central government in the area of behavior transformation that has led to positive results informed PM Modi speaking at the World bank event. He gave examples of massive cleanliness drive, adoption of LED bulbs, micro-irrigation, saving water, saving energy, reducing waste and e-waste, adopting healthy lifestyles, adoption of natural farming, promotion of millets. These efforts according to Prime Minister Modi will, “help us reduce the wastage of fifteen billion tons of food. Let me give you a comparison to know how big this is. The global primary crop production in 2020 according to FAO was about nine billion tons”, he elaborated.