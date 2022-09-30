PM Modi's Convoy Stops. Gives Way To Ambulance. Sends VVIP Culture To The Cleaners. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has always batted against the VIP culture or the Lal Batti culture in the country, on Friday also set an example when he ordered his convoy to stop to give way to an ambulance.

PM Modi, who is on a 2-day visit to his home state Gujarat, made it crystal clear that there is no VIP culture in his government's era. In a video that is going viral, PM Modi's carcade stops to give way to an ambulance when his convoy was travelling from Ahemdabad to Gandhinagar on Friday.

On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi Ji's carcade stops to give way to an ambulance.



No VIP Culture in the Modi era

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in 2017, PM Modi had said that EPI (everyone is important) should replace the VIP. "Every person has value and importance," PM Modi had said. Notably, PM Modi also ended the use of red beacons on vehicles, a symbol of VIP culture.