Last Updated:

PM Modi's Convoy Stops. Gives Way To Ambulance. Sends VVIP Culture To The Cleaners. Watch

PM Modi who has always batted against the VIP culture in the country, on Friday set an example when he ordered his convoy to stop to give way to an ambulance.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: Republic/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has always batted against the VIP culture or the Lal Batti culture in the country, on Friday also set an example when he ordered his convoy to stop to give way to an ambulance.

PM Modi, who is on a 2-day visit to his home state Gujarat, made it crystal clear that there is no VIP culture in his government's era. In a video that is going viral, PM Modi's carcade stops to give way to an ambulance when his convoy was travelling from Ahemdabad to Gandhinagar on Friday. 

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in 2017, PM Modi had said that EPI (everyone is important) should replace the VIP. "Every person has value and importance," PM Modi had said. Notably, PM Modi also ended the use of red beacons on vehicles, a symbol of VIP culture.

READ | PM Modi cites Neeraj Chopra's 'Garba' video during speech, crowd goes berserk; WATCH
READ | PM Modi inaugurates phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro rail project, travels in train
READ | Lata Mangeshkar's kin expresses gratitude to PM Modi for Chowk dedicated to late singer
READ | PM Modi takes Vande Bharat Express ride in Gujarat, interacts with co-passengers; See pics
READ | Salem East wins inaugural edition of Modi Kabaddi League in Tamil Nadu
First Published:
COMMENT